Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72.
Cromwell Property Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cromwell Property Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- About the Markup Calculator
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.