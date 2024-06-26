Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Shares Down 3.6%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.92. 195,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 130,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Data Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Data Storage Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Storage stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

