DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
DCC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
