Dean Ronald Chambers Purchases 15,000 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00.
Global Atomic Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of GLO stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 605,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,935. Global Atomic Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLO
Global Atomic Company Profile
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Atomic
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.