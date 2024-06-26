Dean Ronald Chambers Purchases 15,000 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00.

Global Atomic Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of GLO stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 605,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,935. Global Atomic Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

Get Global Atomic alerts:

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Global Atomic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLO

Global Atomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.