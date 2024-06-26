DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.