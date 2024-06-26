Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.16. The stock had a trading volume of 852,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,064. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.14.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

