Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $20.75.
About Delhi Bank
