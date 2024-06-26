Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

