Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 216940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.19.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

