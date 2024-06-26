Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 0%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €22.80 ($24.52) and last traded at €22.88 ($24.60). Approximately 17,880,910 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.89 ($24.61).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

