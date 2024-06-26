Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,038 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,038 ($38.54).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.03) to GBX 3,640 ($46.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,570 ($32.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,786.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,708.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,809.08. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($44.51).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
