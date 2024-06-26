DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 1,130,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBRG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

