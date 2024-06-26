Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 187,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

