Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

