Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,838. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.34.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
