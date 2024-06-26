Disciplined Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,007 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,786 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

