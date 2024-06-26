Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 601,912 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

