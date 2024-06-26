Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,770,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

