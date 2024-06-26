Disciplined Investments LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 667,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,487 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 209,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 1,606,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

