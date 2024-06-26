Disciplined Investments LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

