Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 14,317 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,875. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

