Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 949 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,032. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

