Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Diversified Gas & Oil Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
