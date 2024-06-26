DLK Investment Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

