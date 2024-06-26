DLK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,225 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $174,925.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,239 shares of company stock worth $3,163,729. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 229,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,621. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.