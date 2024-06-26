DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DLK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $375.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

