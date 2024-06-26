dogwifhat (WIF) 1-Day Volume Hits $466.62 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a market cap of $1.97 billion and $466.62 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,875 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,875.824842. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.00432071 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 414 active market(s) with $566,809,301.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

