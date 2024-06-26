Donald F. Robertson, Jr. Sells 4,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

