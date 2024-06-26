Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.34.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.