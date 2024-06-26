Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 773,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $1,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $380,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
