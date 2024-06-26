Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

