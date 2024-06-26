E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

ELF stock traded up C$1.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$1,112.00. 861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. E-L Financial has a 1-year low of C$848.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,150.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,111.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,066.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 EPS for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of C$339.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

