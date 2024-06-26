East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $105.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,692,000. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.