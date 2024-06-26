Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 3.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,856. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.95 and its 200-day moving average is $291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

