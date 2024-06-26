Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

RNEW stock remained flat at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,094. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.