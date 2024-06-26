Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
RNEW stock remained flat at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,094. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
