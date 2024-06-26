Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $163.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,319. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

