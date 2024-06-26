Empire Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Empire Price Performance
Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.
Empire Increases Dividend
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.