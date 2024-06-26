Empire Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

