Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.19. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2,742 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. Analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Stories

