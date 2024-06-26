Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.