Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
EPAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $39.49.
About Enerpac Tool Group
