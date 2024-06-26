Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

