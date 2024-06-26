Equity Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 1,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,223. The company has a market cap of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.