Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $68.44 million and approximately $614,105.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,767.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.63 or 0.00614851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00116767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,049,769 coins and its circulating supply is 76,050,309 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.