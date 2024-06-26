Erica Gessert Sells 4,537 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

