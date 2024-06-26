Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

ORI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 442,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,478. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.