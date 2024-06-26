Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

