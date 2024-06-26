Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,342. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

