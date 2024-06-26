Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 2,286,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

