Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. 4,281,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

