Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $59.02 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,574,642,876 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,574,832,019.1526937. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00039864 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $57,798,970.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

