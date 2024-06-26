Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.61

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.61 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 6433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

About Eurofins Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.