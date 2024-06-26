European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue GBX 1.48 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

European Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.20 ($1.11). 352,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,570. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £313.98 million, a P/E ratio of 878.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Troup bought 11,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,279.59). In other news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,250.92). Also, insider Kevin Troup bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,279.59). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

